PM Modi holds review meet to decide India’s vaccination strategy 

PM Narendra Modi on Friday said that he has held a review meeting regarding India’s vaccination strategy with several senior officials including foreign secretary Harshvardhan Shringla, NITI Aayog’s VK Paul, cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba and principal secretary to the PM Dr PK Misra. Several officials from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), ministry of health and welfare and the department of science and technology were also present at the meeting.

PM Modi said, “Held a meeting to review India’s vaccination strategy and the way forward. Important issues related to progress of vaccine development, regulatory approvals and procurement were discussed.”

He further added, “Reviewed various issues like prioritisation of population groups, reaching out to HCWs, cold-chain Infrastructure augmentation, adding vaccinators and tech platform for vaccine roll-out.”