Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / PM Modi holds review meet to decide India’s vaccination strategy

PM Modi holds review meet to decide India’s vaccination strategy

PM Modi holds review meet to decide India’s vaccination strategy 

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 21:47 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

PM Modi holds review meet to decide India’s vaccination strategy  (Twitter/Narendra Modi)

PM Narendra Modi on Friday said that he has held a review meeting regarding India’s vaccination strategy with several senior officials including foreign secretary Harshvardhan Shringla, NITI Aayog’s VK Paul, cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba and principal secretary to the PM Dr PK Misra. Several officials from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), ministry of health and welfare and the department of science and technology were also present at the meeting.

PM Modi said, “Held a meeting to review India’s vaccination strategy and the way forward. Important issues related to progress of vaccine development, regulatory approvals and procurement were discussed.”

He further added, “Reviewed various issues like prioritisation of population groups, reaching out to HCWs, cold-chain Infrastructure augmentation, adding vaccinators and tech platform for vaccine roll-out.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

No change in foreign secy’s Nepal visit, say officials amid buzz over PM Oli’s future
Nov 20, 2020 21:27 IST
PM Modi holds review meet to decide India’s vaccination strategy
Nov 20, 2020 21:47 IST
Pfizer, BioNTech plan emergency move to use Covid-19 vaccine in December
Nov 20, 2020 18:21 IST
‘Congress won’t be able to lead India towards a new future’: Delhi CM
Nov 20, 2020 20:18 IST

latest news

Manchester United boss Solskjaer hoping Rashford fit for West Brom test
Nov 20, 2020 21:48 IST
IISER study finds 15% sero survey samples in Pune might never develop neutralising antibodies against Covid
Nov 20, 2020 21:43 IST
In Australia for Test series, India pacer Siraj loses father back home
Nov 20, 2020 21:43 IST
Peace can hinge on relationship rules: With Love by Simran Mangharam
Nov 20, 2020 21:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.