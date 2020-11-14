Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / PM Modi greets nation on Diwali, hopes for ‘brightness and happiness’

PM Modi greets nation on Diwali, hopes for ‘brightness and happiness’

On Friday, he shared a clipping from his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat in which he urged every household to light a diya as a sign of respect for the soldiers who “fearlessly protect our nation”.

Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 07:18 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the occasion of Diwali. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the occasion of Diwali and wished for the festival to bring ‘brightness and happiness’. Most parts of India celebrate the festival of lights on Saturday.

“Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this festival further brightness and happiness. May everyone be prosperous and healthy,” PM Modi tweeted.

 

On Friday, he shared a clipping from his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat in which he urged every household to light a diya as a sign of respect for the soldiers who “fearlessly protect our nation”.



 

“This Diwali, let us also light a Diya as a #Salute2Soldiers who fearlessly protect our nation. Words can’t do justice to the sense of gratitude we have for our soldiers for their exemplary courage. We are also grateful to the families of those on the borders,” he tweeted.

Continuing the tradition of spending Diwali with soldiers, PM Modi is likely to travel to Jaisalmer to celebrate the festival with soldiers on the Western border. The PM has been spending the day with soldiers since 2014, the year he was first elected as the Prime Minister.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: Deaths, cases breaking global records
Nov 14, 2020 04:18 IST
Will Diwali again lead to a bad air spike?
Nov 14, 2020 02:39 IST
‘Covid-19 doesn’t respect dates’: Biden nudges current US admin to act now
Nov 14, 2020 07:53 IST
PM Modi greets nation on Diwali, hopes for ‘brightness and happiness’
Nov 14, 2020 07:18 IST

latest news

‘Very poor’ tag for Delhi’s air as IMD predicts foggy Diwali
Nov 14, 2020 08:41 IST
Republicans face court setbacks, Donald Trump law firm steps down
Nov 14, 2020 08:39 IST
I would never tell my players to miss the birth of a child: Langer
Nov 14, 2020 08:37 IST
41 trains cancelled,11 short terminated due to farmers’ agitation in Punjab
Nov 14, 2020 08:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.