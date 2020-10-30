PM Modi hopes for compassion, brotherhood in Milad-un-Nabi greetings

PM Modi tweeted his greetings on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi (PTI photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoped for ‘compassion and brotherhood’ in his greetings to the nation on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.

“Best wishes on Milad-un-Nabi. Hope this day furthers compassion and brotherhood all across. May everybody be healthy and happy. Eid Mubarak!,” PM Modi said in a Tweet.

President Ram Nath Kovind also extended his greetings on the occasion and urged everyone to follow the Prophet’s teachings and work for the society’s well-being.

“On the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), good wishes to all fellow citizens, especially to our Muslim brothers and sisters in India and abroad. Let us follow his teachings and work for the well-being of society and peace & harmony in the country,” he tweeted.

Practitioners of Islam all over the world observe Prophet Muhammad’s birthday on Milad-un-Nabi. The day is also known as Mawlid or Nabid.