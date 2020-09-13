PM Modi inaugurates 3 key petroleum projects in Bihar, says the state has been exemplary in taking Centre’s scheme to people

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Bihar’s administration has been exemplary in making sure that government schemes reach the common people

PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the three petroleum sector projects in Bihar which cost more than Rs 900 crores. The projects include the Durgapur-Banka section of the Paradip-Haldia-Durgapur Pipeline Augmentation Project and two Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) Bottling Plants in Banka and Champaran, according to news agency PTI.

These two LPG plants will be able to fill gas cylinders for several districts not only from Bihar but also for Jharkhand and few districts of Uttar Pradesh as well, Narendra Modi said.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Bihar deputy CM Sushil K Modi were among those who were present in the virtual inauguration ceremony.

PM said that the Centre has worked extensively in developing all energy related projects in the state.

He said, “We do not live in the age where one generation saw the inauguration of a project and another generation saw its completion. New India and new Bihar believes in fast-paced development.”

PM said eastern India and Bihar’s infrastructure was never prioritised. He further said that earlier people never imagined that they could get access to developed infrastructure because there were economic and political issues to which no one paid attention to despite the fact that the region is teeming with natural as well as human resources.