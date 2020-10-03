Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / PM Modi inaugurates 9.02km Atal Tunnel connecting Manali to Lahaul-Spiti valley

PM Modi inaugurates 9.02km Atal Tunnel connecting Manali to Lahaul-Spiti valley

Atal Tunnel, inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi, reduces the road distance by 46km between Manali and Leh and the travel time by about four to five hours.

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 10:40 IST

By hindutsantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar,

The Atal Tunnel will remain open throughout the year. (@DrJitendraSingh/Twitter Photo )

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the 9.02km long Atal Tunnel connecting Manali to the Lahaul-Spiti valley in Himachal Pradesh. The tunnel will remain open throughout the year as opposed to the valley being cut off for about six months every year amid heavy snowfall.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by defence minister Rajnath Singh, chief of defence staff Bipin Rawat chief minister Jairam Thakur, MoS Anurag Singh Thakur and the DG BRO Lt Gen Harpal Singh at the inauguration ceremony.

Atal Tunnel, named after former prime minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee, reduces the road distance by 46km between Manali and Leh and the travel time by about four to five hours. The tunnel has been built with ultra-modern specifications in the Pir Panjal Range of the Himalayas at an altitude of 3,000 metres from the mean sea level.

Also Read| Supplied 9,000 tonnes of steel for Atal Tunnel: SAIL

The single tube double lane tunnel with a roadway of 8 metres and an overhead clearance of 5.525 metres is horse-shoe shaped and has been designed for a traffic density of 3,000 cars per day and 1,500 trucks per day with a maximum speed of 80 km/hr, according to a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office.

Jairam Thakur said on Friday that around 200 people were expected to attend the event in Manali. The PMO said Modi will participate in public functions at Sissu in Lahaul Spiti and at Solang Valley after attending the inauguration function at South Portal, Manali.

Also Read| Single tube double lane tunnel, horseshoe-shaped: 10 things about Atal Tunnel

Rajnath Singh had on Friday inspected the Atal Tunnel along with chief minister Thakur and Union minister of state for finance and corporate affairs Anurag Thakur.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Cops outside toilets of victim’s home’: Hathras off limits, family off the grid
Oct 03, 2020 07:07 IST
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi to visit family of Hathras gang-rape victim
Oct 03, 2020 09:27 IST
PM Modi inaugurates 9.02km Atal Tunnel connecting Manali to Lahaul-Spiti valley
Oct 03, 2020 10:40 IST
India’s Covid-19 tally mounts past 6.47 million, recoveries over 5.4 million
Oct 03, 2020 10:10 IST

latest news

Supplied 9,000 tonnes of steel for Atal Tunnel: SAIL
Oct 03, 2020 10:38 IST
‘No moral right…’: Priyanka Gandhi seeks Yogi’s resignation over Hathras rape
Oct 03, 2020 10:37 IST
Older, overweight and male: Trump’s Covid risk factors make him vulnerable
Oct 03, 2020 10:38 IST
Hathras gangrape: Rahul, Priyanka to set off for woman’s home again to meet her family
Oct 03, 2020 10:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.