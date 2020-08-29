Sections
Home / India News / PM Modi inaugurates agriculture university buildings in UP’s Jhansi

PM Modi inaugurates agriculture university buildings in UP’s Jhansi

Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath were present at the event.

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 13:01 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

(ANI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated new buildings of Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi city.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the college and administration buildings of Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University virtually. Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath were present at the event.

“At 12:30 PM tomorrow, the College and Administration Buildings of Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University, Jhansi would be inaugurated. This would improve the education infrastructure & contribute to cutting edge research in agriculture as well as further farmer welfare,” PM Modi had tweeted on Friday.

The RLB Central Agriculture University, a prominent institute of the Bundelkhand region, started its first academic session in 2014-15. It offers under graduate and post graduate courses in agriculture, horticulture and forestry.



It is currently operating from the Indian Grassland and Fodder Research Institute as the main buildings were getting ready, a release from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

IPL 2020 | One more CSK player tests positive for Covid-19
Aug 29, 2020 12:57 IST
No lockdown in NEET and JEE exam cities: Odisha Govt
Aug 29, 2020 12:51 IST
Covid-19: No lockdown in cities conducting JEE, NEET exams, says Odisha govt
Aug 29, 2020 12:49 IST
‘Will the messenger of god answer?’: Chidambaram’s jibe at Nirmala Sitharaman
Aug 29, 2020 12:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.