Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / ‘India moving from tax terrorism to tax transparency,’ says PM Modi

‘India moving from tax terrorism to tax transparency,’ says PM Modi

“Cuttack Bench is relocating to its new and modern campus today, it can be estimated by seeing the faces of all of you that it is a pleasure to go to your house after working in a rented building for so long,” he said.

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 17:44 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated an office-cum-residential complex of Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) in Cuttack, Odisha through video conferencing on Wednesday. During the inauguration PM Modi highlighted recently introduced tax reforms and said,”Public should not be put at unease when tax is collected.”

“Taxpayer now doesn’t have to wait for years for tax refund,” said PM Modi. “India moving from tax terrorism to tax transparency,” PM Modi also said citing faceless appeals, dispute resolution mechanism.

Underlining the tax reforms, PM Modi said, “nil tax on income of up to Rs 5 lakh is helping low-income individuals,” adding “Corporate tax has also seen a historic reduction.”

“India among select nations which recognise taxpayers’ rights and responsibilities; step towards creating trust in tax system,” he also said during the inauguration.



Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik also attended the event.

The newly-built office-cum-residential complex of ITAT, Cuttack is spread over an area of 1.60 acres of land allotted by the Odisha government free of cost in the year 2015.

The total built-up area of the office complex is 1,938 sq meters, over three floors including, inter alia, the spacious courtroom, ultra-modern record room, well-equipped chambers for the Members of the Bench, library room, well-equipped modern conference hall, with sufficient space for the litigants, bar room for lawyers, chartered accountants, etc.

ITAT Cuttack has been functioning from rented premises since 1970 for almost 50 years and has jurisdiction for appeals arising from the State of Odisha.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Release Arnab Goswami on interim bail in suicide case, orders Supreme Court
Nov 11, 2020 17:38 IST
‘India moving from tax terrorism to tax transparency,’ says PM Modi
Nov 11, 2020 17:44 IST
Centre takes 1st step to level the field; to set ground rules for OTT, online news
Nov 11, 2020 14:35 IST
BJP scores big in Gwalior-Chambal, Malwa in Madhya Pradesh bypolls
Nov 11, 2020 17:11 IST

latest news

Farah Khan’s video of daughter Anya and her puppy is all kinds of adorable
Nov 11, 2020 18:07 IST
Panipat Institute of Engineering and Technology (PIET) awarded with 5 star rating by MHRD innovation cell and AICTE
Nov 11, 2020 18:05 IST
Train stopped in West Bengal to let elephants cross tracks, Piyush Goyal shares video
Nov 11, 2020 17:56 IST
When Joe Biden received a letter from Nagpur
Nov 11, 2020 17:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.