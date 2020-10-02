Sections
PM Modi to inaugurate ‘VAIBHAV Summit’

Earlier, Modi had tweeted, “Looking forward to tomorrow’s Vaibhav Summit, which brings together scientists as well as researchers from the Indian diaspora. Do join at 6:30 PM on 2nd October”.

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 19:00 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI file photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Vaishvik Bhartiya Vaigyanik (VAIBHAV )Summit on Friday through video conferencing. The summit aims to bring overseas and resident Indian researchers and academics under a common platform.

The inauguration will be followed by online deliberation sessions.

A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office read, “The aim of the summit is to bring Indian-origin luminaries in academic institutes and research organisations across the world and resident counterparts on a single platform to debate upon collaboration mechanisms to strengthen academic and science and technology (S&T) base in India for global development.’’



Over 3,000 overseas Indian-origin academics and scientists from 55 nations and over 10,000 resident academics and scientists will take part in the summit, the statement added.

The summit is being organised by around 200 academic institutes and S&T departments, led by the Principal scientific advisor, Government of India.

The initiative involves multiple levels of interactions among overseas experts and Indian counterparts over a month-long series of webinars, video conferences etc., the statement said.

(With ANI inputs)

