‘Never lose respect for your khaki uniform’: PM Modi interacts with IPS probationers

PM Modi urged women police personnel to engage women in Jammu and Kashmir to prevent youth from taking to terrorism at an early stage itself. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with the Indian Police Service (IPS) probationers and asked them to respect their job and uniform. He said the human face of the khaki uniform has been engraved within the public reminiscence because of the good work performed by police specifically throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

The Prime Minister was interacting virtually with IPS probationers during the ‘Dikshant Parade Event’ at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad.

“Yours is a profession where the factor of encountering something unexpected is very high and all of you must be alert and prepared for this. There is a higher degree of stress and which is why it is important to keep speaking with your near and dear ones. From time to time, maybe on a day off, meet someone like a teacher or someone whose advice you value,” PM Modi said while addressing the IPS probationers.

Talking about terrorism, PM Modi said the youth of the country need to be prevented from taking the wrong path at the early stage itself.

PM Modi said he regularly interacts with young IPS officers who have graduated from the academy but was unable to meet them this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. “But I’m sure that during my tenure, I will surely meet you all at some point,” he said.

This year, 131 IPS probationers, including 28 women, have completed their 42 weeks of basic course phase-I training at the academy.

The IPS probationers joined the academy on December 17, 2018, after completing their foundation course at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie and at Dr Marri Channa Reddy HRD Institute of Telangana, Hyderabad.