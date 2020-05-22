Sections
Home / India News / PM Modi lands in Odisha, takes off for aerial survey to assess 4 Cyclone Amphan-hit districts

PM Modi lands in Odisha, takes off for aerial survey to assess 4 Cyclone Amphan-hit districts

The prime minister was received by Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Pratap Sarangi, Chief Secretary A K Tripathy, DGP Anhay and others senior government officials at the airport.

Updated: May 22, 2020 16:28 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

PM Modi being recieved by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Bhubaneswar’s Biju Patnaik International Airport . (ANI PHOTO.)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday arrived at Bhubaneswar’s Biju Patnaik International Airport to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Amphan and undertake an aerial survey of four Odisha districts battered by the severe cyclonic storm.

The prime minister was received by Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Pratap Sarangi, Chief Secretary A K Tripathy, DGP Anhay and others senior government officials at the airport.

The political leaders strictly maintained social distancing guidelines at the airport amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

ALSO READ | In PM Modi’s aerial survey of cyclone-hit Bengal, CM Mamata a co-traveller



PM Modi accompanied by the Odisha governor and the chief minister left immediately for the aerial survey by a special air force helicopter.



The Prime Minister is scheduled to fly over the districts of Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore adjoining West Bengal. These are the districts which bore the brunt of the severe cyclonic storm in Odisha earlier this week.

Union ministers Pradhan and Sarangi flew in a separate chopper for the aerial survey.

After his return from the aerial survey, PM Modi is scheduled to review the cyclone situation and measures taken for restoration and relief work in the affected areas.

Cyclone Amphan, which barelled past the Odisha coast and made landfall in the Sunderbans on Wednesday, has caused untold damage to houses, power infrastructure, standing agricultural crops and the horticultural sector in four coastal districts and parts of northern Mayurbhanj.

The Prime Minister is expected to conduct the aerial survey for over one hour.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi conducted an aerial survey of cyclone-hit areas of West Bengal and also announced Central aid of Rs 1000 crore for relief and rehabilitation work in Cyclone Amphan-hit districts of Bengal.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Bihar to modify order on 7th pay arrear after teachers’ protest, but verification rider to stay
May 22, 2020 17:10 IST
News updates form Hindustan Times: 3 amateur videos capture moments after Pakistan plane crash and all the latest news
May 22, 2020 17:10 IST
Dog meets bestie after a long time, what follows next is a joy to watch
May 22, 2020 17:08 IST
UPSC civil services prelims 2020: Last minute tips to improve your chances to qualify
May 22, 2020 17:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.