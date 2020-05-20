Sections
Home / India News / PM Modi lauds Ayushman Bharat scheme as beneficiaries cross 1 crore-mark

PM Modi lauds Ayushman Bharat scheme as beneficiaries cross 1 crore-mark

Prime Minister also spoke about the benefits of Ayushman Bharat scheme and lauded the healthcare workers associated with it .

Updated: May 20, 2020 10:55 IST

By hindustantimes.com |Edited by Anubha Rohatgi, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted about his interaction with the one croreth beneficiary of Ayushman Bharat scheme on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (Reuters File )

The number of people who have benefitted under the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat Scheme has crossed the one crore-mark, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.

“It would make every Indian proud that the number of Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries has crossed 1 crore,” he wrote in a series of tweets, adding that the initiative “has had a positive impact on so many lives.”

 

The PM spoke about his interaction with the “1 croreth beneficiary” of the health insurance scheme – Pooja Thapa from Meghalaya who is the wife of an army personnel - in a telephonic interview.



 

The prime minister also spoke about the benefits of the scheme and lauded the healthcare workers associated with it .

He said that one of the biggest benefits of the scheme is “portability” as the beneficiaries “can get top quality and affordable medical care not only where they are registered but also in other parts of India.”

 

He appreciated the efforts of doctors, nurses among others in ensuring the scheme helps the ‘poor and downtrodden’.

 

Prime Minister Modi had launched the Centre’s flagship health insurance programme Ayushman Bharat Scheme on September 23 in Ranchi that aims to provide Rs 5 lakh hospitalisation cover to up to 107.4 million poor and vulnerable families.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Arjun Bijlani, wife Neha Swami celebrate 7th wedding anniversary, watch
May 20, 2020 11:50 IST
Lockdown, financial crunch prolongs Afghan students return home from Kota
May 20, 2020 11:51 IST
Man sentenced to death in Singapore via Zoom call
May 20, 2020 11:49 IST
Now, UP Board evaluation begins in Covid-19 red zones
May 20, 2020 11:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.