Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / PM Modi lauds India’s farmers for higher crop production amid Covid crisis

PM Modi lauds India’s farmers for higher crop production amid Covid crisis

There is a mantra in the Rig Veda which means...praise to the giver of food, praise to the farmer. Our farmers have proved their mettle even during this Covid-19 pandemic. Sowing of Kharif crops has been seven per cent higher than last year, PM Modi said during Mann Ki Baat.

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 13:39 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

Paddy has been sown 10 per cent higher, pulses 5 per cent, coarse grain oats cereals around three per cent, oilseeds about 13 per cent and cotton has been sown about three per cent higher, the Prime Minister added. (ANI file photo)

The farmers of India have proved their mettle even during the Covid-19 pandemic and the sowing of Kharif crops has been seven per cent higher than the last year while cotton has been sown about three per cent higher, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.

“There is a mantra in the Rig Veda which means...praise to the giver of food, praise to the farmer. Our farmers have proved their mettle even during this Covid-19 pandemic. Sowing of Kharif crops has been seven per cent higher than last year. Paddy has been sown 10 per cent higher, pulses 5 per cent, coarse grain oats cereals around three per cent, oilseeds about 13 per cent and cotton has been sown about three per cent higher,” said the Prime Minister during his monthly “Mann Ki Baat” programme.

Also read: Meet Vida and Sophie, Army dogs PM Modi spoke about on Mann Ki Baat

“I congratulate farmers of our nation, bow down before their toil,” he added.

The Prime Minister further pointed out that Onam is a festival linked with farming. It is the time of a new beginning for our rural economy.



“Our lives and society are driven by the power of agriculture. Our festivals derive their colour only through the hard work of our farmers. Vedas have also gloriously described the life-giving energy of our farmers,” the Prime Minister.

Also read: Verve of Onam can be felt everywhere: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat

He said that the verve of Onam festival can be felt everywhere and it is turning out to be an international festival.

“The zest of Onam today has reached distant shores of foreign lands. Be it America, Europe or Gulf countries, the verve of Onam can be felt everywhere. Onam is increasingly turning out to be an international festival,” the Prime Minister said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Alia Bhatt sets temperatures soaring on fashion magazine cover. See pics
Aug 30, 2020 15:09 IST
Yamuna river flowing close to warning mark
Aug 30, 2020 15:07 IST
Need to nurture the nature, celebrate sanskars: RSS chief Bhagwat
Aug 30, 2020 15:01 IST
Maisie Williams reacts to review calling New Mutants ‘worst X-Men movie’
Aug 30, 2020 14:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.