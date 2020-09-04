PM Modi lauds police for untiring effort amid Covid-19 pandemic

Lauding the police for their untiring efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked them to sustain the “human face of the khaki uniform”.

Interacting with probationers of the Indian Police Service through a video conference on Friday during the Dikshant Parade of 71 RR (Regular Recruits) at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad, the Prime Minister said the human face of the khaki uniform has been engraved in public memory due to the good work done by the police especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It is very important that you should be proud of your uniform instead of flexing the power of your uniform. Never lose respect for your khaki uniform,” PM Modi told the IPS probationers.

Stating that policing is a profession where the factor of encountering something unexpected is very high, the PM said all police officials must be alert and prepared for any such situation.

“There is a higher degree of stress and which is why it is important to keep speaking with your near and dear ones. From time to time, maybe on a day off, meet someone like a teacher or someone whose advice you value,” he said.

The Prime Minister also underlined the importance of Yoga for those working under stressful conditions. “Yoga and Pranayam are good for all those working under stress. If you do any work from your heart, you will always benefit. You will never feel stressed no matter how much work there is,” he advised.

On terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, PM Modi said the youth of the country need to be prevented from taking the wrong path at the early stage itself. “Women police personnel can do that by involving women there,” he said.

Union home minister Amit Shah also conveyed his best wishes to all the officers on parade and exhorted them to serve with sincerity and integrity for fulfilling the SMART Police Vision (strict and sensitive, modern and mobile, alert and accountable, reliable and responsible, techno-savvy and trained) of the Prime Minister.

As many as 131 IPS probationers, including 28 women, have completed their 42 weeks of basic course phase-I training at the academy. They joined the academy on December 17, 2018 after completing their foundation course at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie and at Dr Marri Channa Reddy HRD Institute of Telangana, Hyderabad, with those from other central services like IAS and IFS.

Director of SVP National Police Academy Atul Karwal presented the trophies to the winners of various competitions. The parade was led by the Best Probationer of the batch D V Kiran Shruti from Tamil Nadu.