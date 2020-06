PM Modi launches Atma Nirbhar UP Rojgar Abhiyan, a 125-day campaign to provide employment to 1.25 crore migrant workers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Atma Nirbhar Bharat Yojana is aimed at making India self-reliant in manufacturing and production. It is also aimed at boosting employment among the migrant labourers and boosting rural economy. (ANI)