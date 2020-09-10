PM Modi launches flagship fisheries scheme, e-Gopala app for farmers as part of Atmanirbhar programme

The PMMSY scheme will see an estimated investment of Rs 20,050 crore from 2020-21 to 2024-25 as part of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) package. According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), this is the highest ever investment in the fisheries sector. (YouTube/PMO)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), a flagship scheme for focused and sustainable development of fisheries sector in the country.

PM Modi also inaugurated the e-Gopala App, a comprehensive breed improvement marketplace and information portal for direct use of farmers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “People engaged in pisciculture will benefit largely from this scheme. It is our aim that in the next 3-4 years we double our production and give fisheries sector a boost.”

He spoke Jyoti Mandal, Raju, Brijesh and Monica, all of them engaged in animal husbandry and fisheries sector and said that their stories are representative of an empowered India.

“PMMSY will pave the path for a renewed White revolution and Sweet revolution,” the prime minister said. He further added that 21 states in India will launch the scheme and will boost for the fortunes of several milkmen and apiculturists.

The PMMSY scheme will see an estimated investment of Rs 20,050 crore from 2020-21 to 2024-25 as part of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) package. According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), this is the highest ever investment in the fisheries sector.

Prime Minister also outlined that the project will also boost Ganga cleanliness projects and subsequently the aim to provide clean environment to dolphins under Project Dolphin will also receive a boost.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said that the project will allow people involved in pisciculture and animal husbandry to help bring variety and new technologies in the sector. He said that the steps taken by the government will boost India’s aim to become self-reliant.

The project in Bihar envisages investment of Rs 1,390 crore with the central share of Rs 535 crore and the additional fish production target pegged at three lakh tons. During the current fiscal, the Union government has sanctioned Bihar’s proposal costing Rs 107 crore.

At present, no digital platform is available in the country for farmers managing livestock including buying and selling of disease free germplasm in all forms, availability of quality breeding services and guiding farmers for animal nutrition, treatment of animals using appropriate medicine.

There is no mechanism to send alerts on due date for vaccination, pregnancy diagnosis and calving among other issues and inform farmers about various government schemes and campaigns in the area.

The e-Gopala app will provide solutions to farmers on all these aspects.

The PMMSY aims at enhancing fish production by an additional 70 lakh tonne by 2024-25, increasing fisheries export earnings to Rs 1,00,000 crore by 2024-25, doubling of incomes of fishers and fish farmers, reducing post-harvest losses from 20-25 per cent to about 10 per cent and generation of additional 55 lakhs direct and indirect gainful employment opportunities in fisheries sector and allied activities.