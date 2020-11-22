Sections
PM Modi launches 'Har Ghar Nal Yojna', 3,000 villages in Uttar Pradesh to benefit

PM Modi launches ‘Har Ghar Nal Yojna’, 3,000 villages in Uttar Pradesh to benefit

The scheme worth Rs 5,555.38 crore is aimed at providing water to over 41 lakh villagers in Sonbhadra and Mirzapur districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 11:53 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times Varanasi

(ANI)

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched ‘Har Ghar Nal Yojna’ (tap water to every household), for Sonbhadra and Mirzapur in Vindhya region of Uttar Pradesh via video conference on Sunday, while chief minister Yogi Adityanath was present in Sonbhadra.

The scheme worth Rs 5,555.38 crore is aimed at providing water to over 41 lakh villagers in two districts.

According to a press statement by the government, under ‘Har Ghar Nal Yojna’, Yogi Adityanath government will ensure water supply through pipelines to 2,995 villages in two districts in the region.

Chief minister Yogi adityanath said, since independence till date, only 398 villages got pipe water supply. Now, 2,995 villages are going to be benefitted by ‘Har Ghar Nal scheme’ under Jal Jeevan mission.



The scheme will benefit 21,87,980 villagers in Mirzapur. In Sonbhadra, 19,53,458 families will be benefitted by the scheme. The water of lakes and river will be purified and supplied to the families in Sonbhadra.

Rs 3212.18 crore and Rs 2343.20 crore will be spent under the scheme in Sonbhadra and Mirzapur respectively. The total cost of the scheme is Rs 5555.38 crore.

According to engineers of Jal Shakti Ministry, a total of 41,41,438 families will be benefitted from the scheme in both the districts. The scheme will be completed within the next two years and water supply will be started, he added.

After the event, CM Yogi will participate in Gopastami event at Tada Falls Go Ashray Sthal in Mirzapur.

In the event, the CM will hand over a cheque of honorarium to women who make school uniforms under Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya Antyoday Yojna. He will also offer prayers at Maa Vindhyavsini temple and will also inspect some under-construction projects.

