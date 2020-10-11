Sections
Home / India News / 'Nobody can eye your land now': PM Modi tells beneficies of SVAMITVA scheme

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Yadav were also present at the event.

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 11:28 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

PM Modi launched the physical distribution of property cards under SVAMITVA scheme (Screengrab)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said nobody could eye the property of beneficiaries of Survey of Villages And Mapping With Improvised Technology In Village Areas (SVAMITVA) scheme after launching the physical distribution of property cards on Sunday.

These cards are physical copies of property titles of the villagers’ homes and the surrounding areas they own (as opposed to the cultivated land).

“A landmark day for rural development! Do join the programme at 11 AM,” PM Modi had earlier tweeted.

The scheme’s pilot project is being implemented in as many as 763 villages, including 346 from Uttar Pradesh, 221 from Haryana, 100 from Maharashtra, 44 from Madhya Pradesh, 50 from Uttarakhand and two from Karnataka.

