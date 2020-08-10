Submarine OFC an early gift for people of Andaman-Nicobar on I-Day: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the submarine Optical Fibre Cable between Chennai and Port Blair via video conferencing on Monday morning.

The submarine optical fibre cable link will deliver bandwidth of 2 x 200 Gigabits per second (Gbps) between Chennai and Port Blair, and 2 x 100 Gbps between Port Blair and the other islands of Andaman and Nicobar Islands chain.

The foundation stone for this project was laid by the PM on December 30, 2018 at Port Blair.

Here are the highlights of the PM’s address on the occasion:

- I am hopeful that through our efforts today, not only will the islands and its residents get new facilities in the coming decade but it will also establish Andaman and Nicobar on the world tourist map in a major way.

- The modern infrastructure that is being developed in Andaman Nicobar is a key aspect for blue economy. A major part of blue economy is fisheries, aqua culture and sea-weed farming. Several countries are exploring the possibilities of sea-weed farming today

- There is a proposal to build a transshipment port in Great Nicobar at an estimated cost of Rs 10,000 crore. Efforts are on to have the first phase of this project operational in the next 4-5 years. Once it is ready, big ships will be able to dock here

- The four ships being built at Kochi shipyard to improve water connectivity between the islands and the rest of the country will be delivered in a few months

- In 12 islands of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, high-impact projects are being expanded. A major issue of mobile and internet connectivity has been solved today, and we’re working towards solving road, air and water connectivity

- Better internet connectivity is one of the first needs of any tourism hub. This problem has now been solved. ourists will now be in no rush to return and thus, they will enjoy the sea-food and the islands. This will help tourism and employment in the region

- This submarine OFC project that connects Andaman Nicobar Islands to the rest of the world is a symbol of our commitment towards ease of living. Thousands of families in Andaman-Nicobar will now get its access, the residents will reap the benefits of internet connectivity

- My congratulations to every one connected with this project.

-This is an early gift for the people of Andaman and Nicobar on Independence Day. Laying 2,300 km cable under sea and that too, before schedule, while also maintaining the quality of cable is a commendable job. This is not an easy project

- The cable connectivity between Chennai and Port Blair has begun from today. My greetings to the residents of Andaman and Nicobar Islands for this, says the PM