PM Modi lays foundation stone of AIIMS Rajkot, says India emerged as nerve centre of global health

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rajkot in Gujarat and said that the nation had emerged as the nerve centre of global health.

“India will play the most important role in the future of health and the health of future,” he said, adding that the country has proven its capacity to adapt, evolve and expand on ideas when needed. “Our focus was always on humanity, the PM said, adding that India has emerged as the nerve centre of global health.

“Bidding farewell to this year with a new health infrastructure reflects the difficulties we faced in 2020 and also stands for the hope we have for the year,” PM Modi said, adding that the last day of 2020 is dedicated to all health workers who are putting their lives at stake to keep us safe.

The project will mean generation of thousands of jobs, good health care and development of Gujarat, the PM said. “We could only establish 6 AIIMS after so many years of independence. In 2003, Atal ji’s government took the initiative to establish 6 more AIIMS. In the past 6 years, we have started work on establishing 10 more AIIMS,” PM Modi said.

About 201 acres of land has been allotted for the project, according to a release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office. It will be built at an estimated cost of Rs1,195 crore, and is expected to be completed by mid-2022.

Commenting on the current coronavirus situation, he said, “A country such as India, with its huge population, saw nearly 1 crore of its people winning their battles against coronavirus. India has fared much better than other countries in this field and the infection rate is also going down continuously.”

Vaccine development is in its final stages in India, the PM said, adding that he was confident the nation would move forward towards vaccination, showcasing the same unity it showcased in fighting against the virus this year.

“In the recent years, people have got access to health care facilities. Government schemes and awareness about these schemes go a long way in improving the health of India’s daughters,” PM Modi said, urging experts to study the effect of these schemes on the education of Indian girls. “These schemes are a big reason why there is a drop in the drop out rate of girls from schools,” he said.

Gujarat governor Acharya Devvrat, state chief minister Vijay Rupani, Union health minister and Union minister of State (MoS) for Health Harsh Vardhan were also present on the occasion.