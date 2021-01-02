Sections
Home / India News / ‘Come up with ways to turn local into global’: PM Modi lays foundation stone of IIM Sambalpur

‘Come up with ways to turn local into global’: PM Modi lays foundation stone of IIM Sambalpur

Odisha governor Ganeshi Lal and state chief minister Naveen Patnaik, Union ministers Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Chandra Sarangi were also present on the occasion.

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 12:33 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

PM Modi laid the foundation stone of permanent campus of IIM Sambalpur in Odisha (Screengrab)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said students of Indian Institutes of Managements (IIM) across the nation should work towards turning ‘local’ into ‘global’. He was speaking after laying the foundation stone of the permanent campus of IIM Sambalpur in Odisha. 

“To turn local into global, students of IIM need to come up with new ways. The country has 20 IIMs and this huge talent pool will help the vision for a self-reliant India,” PM said.

Stressing on the need for ‘inclusive development’, PM Modi said that students should focus on ‘brand India’ while ensuring that their vision incorporates the less privileged sections of society.

“This decade will be devoted to the development of new Multinational corporations (MNCs) in India. Today’s startups are tomorrow’s MNCs. These are largely growing in tier 2 and tier 3 cities. These startups need able managers and those passing out of these institutions will lead the way,” PM Modi said.

“It is our responsibility to get a global recognition for ‘brand India’. Those who will be a part of this institution need to encourage development and focus on inclusivity of all,” he added.

