PM Modi likely to discuss Covid-19 vaccine distribution with states tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold virtual meetings with chief ministers of states and union territories on Tuesday to review the Covid-19 situation of the states. As four vaccine candidates in India are in either the second or the third phase of clinical trials, vaccine distribution, emergency authorisation are also likely to be discussed with the states. The Prime Minister will hold two back-to-back meetings — one with the CMs or other representatives of the states which are reporting the highest number of Covid-19 cases at present.

At a recently held meeting of the Niti Aayog, issues like emergency authorisation, advance procurement, pricing of vaccines have been discussed — a development that comes after Pfizer and Moderna have said they would seek emergency authorisation of their vaccines, which have proved around 95% efficacy in the trials.

In India, the vaccine task force (VTF) will meet soon to review the scientific status of vaccines globally and will decided whether India should think of emergency authorisation. Serum Institute of India, which is producing Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine, will apply for emergency authorisation in India, once it gets a go-ahead for the same in the United Kingdom, CEO Adar Poonawalla said, taking part in Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

As far as emergency authorisation is concerned, it has been decided so far that the task force will lay down the principles for emergency use authorisation while the National Expert Group On Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 (NEGVAC) should take the lead in setting the principles for advance market commitment, including vaccine pricing.

