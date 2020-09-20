Sections
PM Modi likely to hold Covid-19 review meet with chief ministers on Sept 23

“The meeting is likely to be held on September 23,” sources told news agency PTI.

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 06:06 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a Covid-19 review meeting with chief ministers of seven states next week. (AP Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold a meeting with chief ministers of seven states next week to review the Covid-19 situation in country.

Also read: PM Modi to meet chief ministers today on Covid-19 situation; discussion on Delhi on Wednesday

Chief ministers of Maharashtra, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh among others are expected to attend the meeting, they said.

This meeting comes in the backdrop of Covid-19 cases breaching the 5.3-million mark in India on Saturday, according to the health ministry dashboard. As many as 85,619 people have died of the infection in the country.

PM Modi has regularly been holding these meetings to review the pandemic situation across the country with a focus on states and UTs where the infection is more widespread.

Also read: PM Modi meets ministers to assess India’s response to Covid-19 pandemic

The last such meeting was held on August 11 and chief ministers and representatives of 10 most-affected states -- Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab, Bihar, Gujarat, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh took part in it.

(with PTI inputs)

