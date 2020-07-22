PM Modi lists three important things for newly-elected BJP RS MPs

Prime Minister Modi, who met the newly-elected MPs today, has often stressed on the need for party MPs to attend parliament and publicly articulate party’s positions on key policies. (Narendra Modi/Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has advised party’s newly elected members of parliament (MP) in Rajya Sabha on the importance of maintaining constant people connect and embracing latest technology apart from keeping abreast with the latest policy issues among other important aspects of their responsibilities as BJP parliamentarians.

“Urged MPs to keep themselves updated with latest policy issues. Also emphasised on being effective on the floor of the House as well as in the field, among people,” the prime minister said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Modi, who met the newly-elected MPs today, has often stressed on the need for party MPs to attend parliament and publicly articulate party’s positions on key policies. After Wednesday’s interaction with the MPs, he said it was wonderful to hear their views on public service.

“Had an excellent interaction with the newly elected BJP Rajya Sabha MPs. It was wonderful to hear their views and passion towards public service. This is a group of MPs who are diverse and will certainly make effective contributions to Parliamentary proceedings,” PM Narendra Modi’s other tweet on the issue said.

The BJP won 11 out of 24 seats for which Rajya Sabha elections were recently held in Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Rajasthan on June 19, 2020.

Also Read: PM Modi to address India Ideas Summit tonight, share views on ‘building better future’

The party has organized several workshops for new MPs to apprise them of expected conduct in the parliament and the house rules to ensure their effective participation in the proceedings. It has also equally emphasized on the need for them to use social media effectively and responsibly.

Prime Minister Modi has repeatedly warned BJP lawmakers and ministers to stay away from “power brokers” and not to get into any controversy with their conduct or speeches.

Also Read: PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5, 200 people to attend

Party MPs have also been regularly briefed on several important subjects including how to use MPLADS funds received annually by MPs to do developmental work in their constituencies and what to ask and what not during the question hour in Parliament.