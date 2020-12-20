PM Modi makes surprise visit to historic Delhi gurudwara, offers prayers

Sections
There was no police arrangements as there was no prior information about the PM’s arrival, an official said. No traffic barriers were put in place to restrict movement of commuters.

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 11:19 IST

By HTC and Agencies, New Delhi Hindustan Times

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib on the occasion of the 400th Parkash Parv of Guru Teg Bahadur, in New Delhi. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday made a surprise visit to the historic Gurudwara Rakab Ganj and paid tributes to Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh guru.

According to a government official, there was no police arrangements as there was no prior information about the PM’s arrival, the official said. No traffic barriers were put in place to restrict movement of commuters.

Guru Tegh Bahadur, whose death anniversary was observed on Saturday, was cremated at Gurudwara Rakab Ganj. which is near Parliament House in New Delhi.

“Today morning, in a sudden visit, Prime Minister Modi went and bowed his head at Gurudwara Rakabganj. He paid his tributes to Guru Teg Bahadur for his supreme sacrifice,” said the official.



There was also no police bandobast or traffic barriers to the common man during the visit, the official added.

“This morning, I prayed at the historic Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib, where the pious body of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji was cremated. I felt extremely blessed. I, like millions around the world, am deeply inspired by the kindnesses of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

“It is the special Kripa of the Guru Sahibs that we will mark the special occasion of the 400th Parkash Parv of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji during our Government’s tenure. Let us mark this blessed occasion in a historic way and celebrate the ideals of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji,” he added.

Guru Tegh Bahadur is the ninth of the ten Gurus in the Sikh religion. He was assassinated on the orders of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in Delhi in the 17th century.

The Prime Minister’s visit to one of the most popular gurudwaras in the national capital assumes significance as it comes amid intense protests by farmers, especially from Punjab, against three controversial farm laws enacted by his government.

Modi has reached out to the protesters on a number of occasions of late, explaining the benefits of farm reforms that the legislations aim to usher in, and also assuring farmers that the existing government mechanism to support them, including minimum support price and agriculture mandis, will continue.

