PM Modi may hold Covid-19 review meet with CMs today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold a meeting on Tuesday with the heads of all States to review Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation on ground and public health measures being taken to control the disease spread.

The meeting will be held via video conferencing, and is scheduled to begin around 10am.

According to sources, the initial couple of hours will be exclusively dedicated to an interaction with the chief ministers of states that are reporting increase in active case load and daily deaths due to Covid-19.

The states slotted for the initial part of the interaction include Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur and Chandigarh.

The PM will discuss vaccine distribution strategy with the other states during the latter half of the interaction.

“It is expected to be an extensive review session wherein all issues related to Covid-19 management and vaccine distribution will be discussed threadbare with states. What measures are being taken and what areas need special attention is likely to be discussed,” said an official from the Union health ministry, requesting anonymity as the person is not authorised to speak to media.

On Friday, Modi had also held a review meeting on progress being made in Covid-19 vaccine research, procurement and delivery. “That meeting was held with the officials from several government departments that are involved in making arrangement to be able to vaccinate Indians against Covid. Tuesday’s meeting will be with states to know what are the preparations being made on ground,” the official added.

From time to time the centre has been rushing teams to states to assist in state efforts towards strengthening containment, surveillance, testing, infection prevention and control measures, and efficient clinical management of the reported positive cases.

In the past 10 days, eight high-level teams have already been sent to high disease burden states: Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Manipur, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

The centre has also advised the States to adopt aggressive and widespread testing to ensure that the missed out and undetected positive Covid-19 cases are promptly identified for timely and effective tracing, containment and subsequent treatment.

“As an ongoing effort to strengthen efforts of various State/UT Governments for COVID management, the Central Government has been deputing Central teams from time to time to visit various States/UTs. These teams interact with the State/UT authorities and get a first hand understanding of the challenges and issues being faced by them so as to strengthen their ongoing activities and remove bottlenecks, if any,” says the Union health ministry.