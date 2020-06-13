Sections
PM Modi meets ministers, officials to review Covid-19 situation in country

India crossed the grim milestone of three lakh cases yesterday as the coronavirus situation gets grimmer.

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 18:42 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to meet chief ministers over two days next week, met senior ministers and officials on Saturday evening to review country’s preparedness in fighting coronavirus.

The meeting also took stock of situation in different states.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a detailed meeting with senior ministers and officials to review India’s response to Covid-19 pandemic. The meeting reviewed the national level status and preparation in the context of the pandemic,” tweeted the prime minister’s office.

The meeting was attended by the home minister, health minister, principal secretary to PM, Cabinet Secretary, health secretary, DG ICMR and other members of the empowered groups.



India crossed the grim milestone of three lakh cases yesterday as the situation gets grimmer. With 2,137, Delhi also reported its highest single day spike in cases on Friday.

