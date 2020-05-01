Sections
PM Modi meets ministers to firm up lockdown-exit strategy

Home minister Amit Shah, Railway minister Piyush Goyal and aviation minister Hardeep Puri were among those who attended the meeting.

Updated: May 01, 2020 13:33 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

On Thursday, PM Modi held a “comprehensive” meeting to discuss strategies to boost the economy, with an eye on enhancing investment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his ministers this morning to firm up a post-lockdown strategy as the nationwide shutdown is set to end this Sunday.

Home minister Amit Shah, railway minister Piyush Goyal and aviation minister Hardeep Puri were among those who attended the meeting.

On Thursday, PM Modi held a “comprehensive” meeting to discuss strategies to boost the economy, with an eye on enhancing investment.

In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office said that the meeting discussed strategies “to attract more foreign investments into India as well as to promote local investments in order to give a boost to the economy against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic”.



The ministry of home affairs has allowed states to bring home stranded students, tourists and migrant workers. The states have begun the work to bring the stranded people home.

The railways deployed the first special train to ferry stranded migrant labourers on Friday, carrying over 1,000 people from Telangana to Jharkhand.

Once restrictions on passenger flights are lifted, airports will facilitate limited domestic and international scheduled flights in phases and may be at 30% capacity to facilitate social distancing, the Airport Authority of India stated in a set of guidelines for resumption of service post-lockdown on Thursday.

Strict social distancing norms will be introduced inside the planes to ensure space between two passengers, Hindustan Times had reported on April 9. According to the SOP, passenger seating arrangement shall be done in such a manner so as to maintain social distancing (1- 1.5 m) among passengers using the chairs.

