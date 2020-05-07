Sections
Home / India News / PM Modi meets NDMA officials over Vizag gas leak; Amit Shah, Rajnath attend

PM Modi meets NDMA officials over Vizag gas leak; Amit Shah, Rajnath attend

Earlier on Thursday, soon after the gas leak at a chemical plant in Visakhapatnam, PM Modi spoke to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and assured all possible support to the state.

Updated: May 07, 2020 17:08 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi . (ANI PHOTO.)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a meeting with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) officials to discuss the gas leak in Visakhapatnam, which has claimed 11 lives.

Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the meeting called by the Prime Minister.

“PM @narendramodi has spoken to Andhra Pradesh CM Shri @ysjagan regarding the situation in Visakhapatnam. He assured all help and support,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a tweet.



The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister informed the Prime Minister regarding the accident. He also elaborated about the rescue operations being undertaken at the accident site and assured the Prime Minister that the situation is under control and medical treatment is being provided to all the victims of the gas leak.

Director-General of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) S N Pradhan said that the situation at the LG Polymer industry in RR Venkatapuram village of Visakhapatnam has been brought under control.

“The leakage from the factory is now minimal, but the NDRF will be there till it is totally plugged….Overall the situation is under control. The NDRF personnel will be there to assist local administration till it is required,” the NDRF Director General said.

According to the Director General of Police (DGP) Andhra Pradesh, at least eleven people have been killed after styrene gas leaked from the chemical unit of a plant in RR Venkatapuram village and hundreds have been hospitalized after inhaling the toxic gas.

