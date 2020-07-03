PM Modi meets soldiers injured in Galwan Valley clash, says 130 cr Indians proud of you
PM Modi on Friday met soldiers injured in Galwan Valley clash, and told them that 130 crore Indians were proud of them. His visit to the hospital in Leh came after he addressed...
Updated: Jul 03, 2020 17:48 IST
PM Modi on Friday met soldiers injured in Galwan Valley clash, and told them that 130 crore Indians were proud of them.
His visit to the hospital in Leh came after he addressed soldiers deployed in Ladakh.