Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / PM Modi, MP CM to take part in housing scheme e-function on Saturday

PM Modi, MP CM to take part in housing scheme e-function on Saturday

Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said that 17 lakh homes out of a total of 20.30 lakh have been completed under the rural component of PMAY, and the target for 2019-20 was to build six lakh homes, of which 3.45 lakh have been completed.

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 06:20 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will take part in a virtual ‘grih pravesh’ (housewarming) function on Saturday (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will take part in a virtual ‘grih pravesh’ (housewarming) function on Saturday for people who have built homes with assistance provided under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

The chief minister had on September 8 transferred online a cumulative amount of Rs 102 crore, which was the fourth and last installment of home finance, to 68,000 beneficiaries, officials said.

Chouhan had said that 17 lakh homes out of a total of 20.30 lakh have been completed under the rural component of PMAY, and the target for 2019-20 was to build six lakh homes, of which 3.45 lakh have been completed.

Those who could not get benefit of the scheme at this time will be covered under the ‘Awas Plus’ scheme of PMAY, Chouhan added.



During his interaction with some beneficiaries, Chouhan was told by one Sushila Vishwakarma of Betul that she and her husband had built their home in 49 days on their own.

Dhar’s Gulab Singh and Gwalior’s Namdeo, both beneficiaries, thanked the government for assistance under the scheme due to which they now have homes of their own.

Additional Chief Secretary (Panchayat and Rural Development Department) Manoj Shrivastava said PM Modi would interact with three beneficiaries during the function on Saturday.

(With inputs from PTI)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: What you need to know today
Sep 12, 2020 05:49 IST
Factory output contracts for fifth consecutive month
Sep 12, 2020 02:58 IST
PM Modi, MP CM to take part in housing scheme e-function on Saturday
Sep 12, 2020 06:20 IST
NDMC’s 40-member team to keep Parliament deep-clean
Sep 12, 2020 00:39 IST

latest news

PM Modi, MP CM to take part in housing scheme e-function on Saturday
Sep 12, 2020 06:20 IST
Back on track: Delhi Metro starts trains on regular timings
Sep 12, 2020 06:10 IST
About 8,800 unaccompanied children are expelled at US border
Sep 12, 2020 06:06 IST
Afghan peace talks to open in Doha, 19 years after 9/11 triggered war
Sep 12, 2020 05:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.