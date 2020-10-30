Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / PM Modi on 2-day Gujarat trip from today to inaugurate various projects

PM Modi on 2-day Gujarat trip from today to inaugurate various projects

After speaking at the parade ground near the statue, PM Modi would interact with civil service probationers through video conferencing, the official said.

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 05:31 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

On the morning of October 31, PM Modi would first visit the Statue of Unity to pay floral tributes to Sardar Patel on his birth anniversary. (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Gujarat on Friday morning on a two-day Gujarat visit during which he is scheduled to launch a host of projects, including the seaplane service between Kevadiya and Ahmedabad, an official said on Thursday, according to news agency PTI.

After his arrival at the Ahmedabad airport, PM Modi is expected to visit the grieving family of former Gujarat chief minister Keshubhai Patel in Gandhinagar. The BJP stalwart passed away on Thursday due to prolonged illness.

PM Modi will then leave for Kevadiya in Narmada district.This will be his first visit to his home state since the coronavirus outbreak.

PM Modi would take a helicopter ride from the Ahmedabad airport to reach Kevadiya, according to the official. He would first inaugurate the Sardar Patel Zoological Park which is dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Later, he would inaugurate a boat service which would operate in the Narmada river between the statue and Shreshth Bharat Bhavan.



The PM is expected to take a boat ride after inauguration of the service, the official said. He would then inaugurate Ekta Mall near the statue where tourists can buy handicraft items brought from all over the country.

On the morning of October 31, PM Modi would first visit the Statue of Unity to pay floral tributes to Sardar Patel on his birth anniversary. On the occasion, a parade, named Ekta Diwas Parade, by Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and the Gujarat police will also be organised.

After speaking at the parade ground near the statue, PM Modi would interact with civil service probationers through video conferencing, the official said.

Later in the afternoon, the PM would launch the seaplane service connecting Kevadiya and Ahmedabad. He will then leave for New Delhi, said the official.

(With inputs from PTI)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: What you need to know today
Oct 30, 2020 05:09 IST
Why are farm reforms not a big election issue in Bihar?
Oct 30, 2020 05:09 IST
Future pandemics could be deadlier, warns study
Oct 30, 2020 02:34 IST
China confirms details of new tech improved PLA living conditions at border
Oct 30, 2020 01:32 IST

latest news

PM Modi on 2-day Gujarat trip from today to inaugurate various projects
Oct 30, 2020 05:31 IST
Air pollution: New law, new hope, old challenges
Oct 30, 2020 05:09 IST
At 12.5°C, Delhi logs lowest temperature in October in 26 years
Oct 30, 2020 05:09 IST
Mistry family proposes share swap to exit Tatas
Oct 30, 2020 05:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.