Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / PM Modi on Tagore’s Gujarat link, Srimati Hutteesingh and Jnanadanandini Devi

PM Modi on Tagore’s Gujarat link, Srimati Hutteesingh and Jnanadanandini Devi

This connection shows despite being fragmented by difference in language, food, clothes, our country is united in soul, PM Modi said.

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 12:16 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

PM Narendra Modi virtually addressing centenary celebrations of Visva-Bharati University on Thursday. (Video grab)

Addressing the centenary celebrations of Visva-Bharati University through video conferencing on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Tagore family had a long-cherished connection with Gujarat which shows how states can learn from each other and prosper.

“When I speak about Gurudev, I can’t stop. When I came here last time, I talked about this. This time too, I will remind you of the connection between Gurudev and Gujarat,” PM Modi said.

“We need to remember this because this enshrines the idea of ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’. This connection shows despite being fragmented by difference in language, food, clothes, our country is united in soul. This shows India’s culture of unity in diversity,” PM Modi added.

Satyendranath Tagore, who was in Indian Civil Service, was posted in Ahmedabad, PM Modi said. “Rabindranath Tagore used to visit Gujarat frequently. He stayed in Ahmedabad for a long time. During such a period, he wrote his two popular poems. He wrote a portion of Khudito Pashan (Kshudhita Pashan) in Gujarat,” he said.

“Not only this, Gujarat’s daughter Srimati Hutteesingh was married to the Tagore family. When Satyendranath Tagore’s wife Jnanadanandini Devi was in Gujarat, she saw women draping the pallu of saree on their right shoulders, which she felt cumbersome and improvised the style bringing the pallu on the left shoulder. Women empowerment organisations can do some more research on this,” PM Modi said.

Srimati Hutteesingh, belonging to the Hutheesingh family of Ahmedabad, was married to Saumyendranath Ragore, grand-nephew of Rabindranath Tagore. She had studied in Visva Bharati and remained associated with the university.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Priyanka Gandhi, on her way to meet President with 20mn signatures against farm laws, detained
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
LIVE: ‘Sin to brand farmers anti-nationals,’ says Priyanka Gandhi
by hindustantimes.com
‘Virtual summits’: PM Modi set the template, then nudged the world
by Shishir Gupta
Delhi CM to chair meeting to review Covid-19 vaccination preparedness
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar

latest news

India’s smartphone sector set to record double-digit growth in 2021
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Wellness is the new luxury: T&T Group’s Eutopia to be the first ever urban therapeutic housing project in India
Video of cat and dog ‘cuddle buddies’ may make you crave for a hug too
by Trisha Sengupta
PM Modi on Tagore’s Gujarat link, Srimati Hutteesingh, Jnanadanandini Devi
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.