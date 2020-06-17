PM Modi on the situation in India-China border areas: Complete statement

Here’s the English rendering of PM’s remarks on the situation in India-China Border areas:

Friends,

The brave sons of Mother India made the supreme sacrifice while protecting our motherland in the Galwan Valley.

I salute them for their great sacrifice in their service to the Nation. I pay tributes to them with my heartfelt gratitude.

In this difficult moment of grief, I express my condolences to the families of these Martyrs.

Today the entire Nation is with you. The country’s sympathies are with you.

This supreme sacrifice of our Martyrs will not go in vain.

Whatever may be the situation and circumstances, India will firmly protect every inch of the country’s land and its self-respect.

India is culturally a peace-loving country. Our history has been that of a peace-loving country.

The ideological mantra of India has been - Lokah: Samastah: Sukhino Bhavantu

In every era, we have wished for peace and welfare of the entire world and humanity.

We have always worked closely with our neighbours in a cooperative and friendly manner. We have always wished for their development and welfare.

Whenever there have been differences of opinion, we have always tried to ensure that those differences never turned into a dispute.

We never provoke anyone, but we also do not compromise with the integrity and sovereignty of our country.Whenever it was needed, we have demonstrated our strength, proving our capabilities in protecting and defending the integrity and sovereignty of the country.

Sacrifice and endurance are part of our national character, but at the same time bravery and valour are also equally a part of it.

I want to assure the Nation that the sacrifice made by our soldiers will not go in vain.

India’s integrity and sovereignty is supreme for us, and no one can stop us from defending it.

Nobody should have any iota of doubt about this.

India wants peace. But on provocation, India will give a befitting reply.

The country will be proud of the fact that our soldiers have been martyred while they were fighting. I urge all of you to pay homage to these sons byobserving two minutes of silence.