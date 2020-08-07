Sections
Home / India News / PM Modi ‘pained’ by loss of lives due to landslide in Kerala’s Idukki

PM Modi ‘pained’ by loss of lives due to landslide in Kerala’s Idukki

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his grief at the loss of lives in landslide in Kerala that has resulted in 15 casualties so far with continuing search for another 53...

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 16:58 IST

By Hindustan Times,

New Delhi, India - October 05, 2019: Prime Minister Narendra Modi after bilateral talks with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, October 05, 2019. (Photo by Mohd Zakir/ Hindustan Times) (Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his grief at the loss of lives in landslide in Kerala that has resulted in 15 casualties so far with continuing search for another 53 missing people. The PM said his thoughts are with the bereaved families.

“Pained by loss of lives due to landslide in Rajamalai, Idukki. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. NDRF and the administration are working on the ground, providing assistance to the affected,” the Prime Minister said.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan had earlier today confirmed that a team of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) was engaged in rescue efforts to pull out people feared trapped in the debris left by the massive landslide triggered by torrential rains.

Idukki district administration has said that 16 rescued people have been admitted in hospitals



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

What we know about the explosion in Beirut
Aug 07, 2020 16:55 IST
Sambhavna Seth says she is sad for Anupama Pathak
Aug 07, 2020 16:54 IST
Naagin 5 teaser: Dheeraj, Mohit fight for Hina Khan’s love. Watch
Aug 07, 2020 16:53 IST
To boost religious tourism, Uttarakhand to develop ‘Ramayana Circuit’
Aug 07, 2020 16:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.