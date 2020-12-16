PM Modi pays tribute at National War Memorial on Vijay Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the National War Memorial in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tribute at the National War Memorial in New Delhi on the 50th anniversary of the 1971 that made Bangladesh an independent country. The day is celebrated as ‘Vijay Diwas’.

‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaal’ - a symbol of victory - was also lit by the Prime Minister. There are four such mashaals or torches which will be carried to various parts of the country, including to villages of Param Vir Chakra and MahaVir Chakra Awardees of 1971 War.

The entire year is being celebrated as ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ to commemorate the golden jubilee of the 1971 India-Pakistan war. Various commemorative events will be conducted pan-India wherein war Veterans and Veer Naris will be felicitated.

Meanwhile, defence minister Rajnath Singh and home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday extended their wishes to countrymen on the occasion of the Vijay Diwas. The ministers saluted the bravery and courage of the Indian Army.

“Today, on the occasion of Vijay Diwas, I salute the valour and bravery of the Indian Army. I remember the bravery of our soldiers who wrote a new saga of bravery in the 1971 war. Their sacrifice is a source of inspiration for all Indians. Nation will always revere them,” Singh said on Twitter.

The home minister said that the Indian Army made a historic change on the world map on this day.

“On this day in 1971, the Indian Army, with its indomitable courage and valour, made a historic change on the world map, protecting the universal values of human freedom. This mark with golden letters in history will continue to make every Indian proud. Happy Vijay Diwas,” Shah tweeted.

The Indian Armed Forces had in December 1971 secured a historic victory over Pakistan Army, which led to the creation of Bangladesh and also resulted in the largest military Surrender after the World War–II.