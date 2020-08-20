Sections
Home / India News / PM Modi pays tribute to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary

PM Modi pays tribute to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary

Born on August 20, 1944, Rajiv Gandhi became the youngest Prime Minister of India when he assumed office in October 1984. He served as the Prime Minister of India till December 2, 1989.

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 08:40 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his 76th birth anniversary. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his 76th birth anniversary.

“On his birth anniversary, tributes to former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji,” PM Modi tweeted.

Born on August 20, 1944, Rajiv Gandhi became the youngest Prime Minister of India when he assumed office in October 1984. He served as the Prime Minister of India till December 2, 1989.

In May 1991, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu.



The Congress observes the day as ‘Sadbhavna Divas’.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Woman lived with father’s dead body for 2 days; rerun of what family had done earlier
Aug 20, 2020 08:51 IST
Man undergoing Covid-19 treatment says ‘I do’ in hospital. Watch
Aug 20, 2020 08:51 IST
I-T crackdown against people holding multiple PANs after March 31
Aug 20, 2020 08:53 IST
Tribal woman delivers under a tree in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra
Aug 20, 2020 08:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.