Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / PM Modi pays tribute to Indira Gandhi on 36th death anniversary

PM Modi pays tribute to Indira Gandhi on 36th death anniversary

The prime minister had paid tribute to Gandhi in his monthly Mann ki Baat radio broadcast last Sunday as well. “On the 31st of October we lost former Prime Minister of India, Smt. Indira Gandhi. I most respectfully pay my tributes to her,” he said.

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 08:52 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her 36th death anniversary. (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her 36th death anniversary. The then prime minister was assassinated by her bodyguards here in 1984.

“Tributes to our former PM Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji on her death anniversary,” Modi tweeted.

The prime minister had paid tribute to Gandhi in his monthly Mann ki Baat radio broadcast last Sunday as well. “On the 31st of October we lost former Prime Minister of India, Smt. Indira Gandhi. I most respectfully pay my tributes to her,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

AIIMS to submit proposal for phase 3 trials of Covaxin next week
Oct 31, 2020 03:13 IST
Alarm over new Covid-19 cases in Delhi; Centre may step in
Oct 31, 2020 07:00 IST
J&J to test vaccine in children, Novavax plans an ethnicity-based study
Oct 31, 2020 08:49 IST
7.0 magnitude earthquake with 196 aftershocks kills 22 in Turkey, Greece
Oct 31, 2020 08:04 IST

latest news

Surat sweet shop launches special gold sweet at Rs 9,000 per kg
Oct 31, 2020 09:11 IST
Naga flag and constitution should be part of ongoing talks: NSCN (IM)
Oct 31, 2020 09:03 IST
Assam JEE proxy candidate case: Search on for coaching centre owner, IT professional
Oct 31, 2020 09:02 IST
Bigg Boss 14: Kavita reveals personal details about Eijaz behind his back
Oct 31, 2020 08:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.