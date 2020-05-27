Sections
PM Modi pays tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary

One of the principal leaders of the Indian freedom struggle along with Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru became the first prime minister of the country after Independence.

Updated: May 27, 2020 08:57 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Nehru was born in Allahabad (now Prayagraj) on November 14, 1889. He died in Delhi on May 27, 1964.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tribute to India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 56th death anniversary.

“Tributes to our first PM, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his death anniversary,” PM Modi said on Twitter.

The Congress too tweeted its tribute for Nehru. “The ‘architect of Modern India’, first & longest-serving Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s vision, intellectual calibre, commitment & high ideals have made India the republic it is today. We strive to uphold his inspirational legacy, today & always,” the party said on Twitter.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called Nehru a freedom fighter and a visionary.



“Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji was a brave freedom fighter, the architect of modern India & our first PM. A visionary, he is immortalised in the world class institutions he inspired, that have stood the test of time. On his death anniversary, my tribute to this great son of India,” he said in his tribute posted on Twitter.

One of the principal leaders of the Indian freedom struggle along with Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru became the first prime minister of the country after Independence, a post which he held till his death. He died at the age of 74.

Nehru is known as an architect of modern India.

He was instrumental in the formation of non-aligned movement in the world leading to the creation of a new world order.

Nehru firmly believed and followed the ideals of secularism and socialism in view of the pluralistic character of this nation.

