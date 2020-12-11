Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / ‘Inspired by Bharathiyar’s vision of empowered women,’ says PM Modi at International Bharati festival

‘Inspired by Bharathiyar’s vision of empowered women,’ says PM Modi at International Bharati festival

The event, held via video conferencing due to the Covid-19 pandemic this year, was organised as part of the 138th birth anniversary celebration of Subramania Bharati. Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami was also present during the event.

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 17:27 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Screengrab)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Tamil poet and writer Subramania Bharati on his 138th birth anniversary as he addressed the International Bharati festival on Friday. Lauding his work as “fearless”, PM Modi said that today’s youth can learn so much from Bharati’s work, “especially being courageous.”

“He (Subramania Bharati) can’t be linked to a single profession or dimension. He was a poet, writer, editor, journalist, social reformer, freedom fighter, humanist and much more. One can only marvel at his work, poems, philosophy and his life,” said PM Modi.

He also said, “Mahakavi Bharathiyar’s definition of progression had a central role for women. One of the most important vision was that of independent and empowered women. He wrote that women should walk with their head held high while looking people in the eye.” “We are inspired by this vision Bharathiyar’s vision of independent and empowered women and we are working to ensure women-led empowerment,” PM Modi added.

“Today, over 15 crore entrepreneurs are funded by schemes like Mudra Yojana. They’re telling they’re self-reliant. Women are becoming part of our armed forces with permanent commissioning. They are telling us the country is in safe hands,” PM Modi also said. “This is an era of Nari Shakti. They’re breaking barriers and making an impact.,” PM Modi said, adding “this is new India’s tribute to Bharati.”

The event, held via video conferencing due to the Covid-19 pandemic this year, was organised as part of the 138th birth anniversary celebration of Subramania Bharati. Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami was also present during the event.

The Bharati Award was instituted in 1994 by Vanavil Cultural Centre. Every year, it is being conferred on eminent persons who have done laudable service in any field of social relevance and thus worked towards the fulfilment of Bharati’s dreams.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers insist on guaranteed MSP for 26 crops, call for intensifying stir
by Neeraj Mohan | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Farmers’ agitation likely to get prolonged and intense, says NCP chief Pawar
by Faisal Malik
Third wave of Covid waning, Delhi still testing over 70,000 a day, says Satyendar Jain
by Anonna Dutt
New laws will make us vulnerable to corporate greed: Farmers’ union moves SC
by hinduastantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar

latest news

RRB admit card for Isolated and Ministerial Categories exam released, here’s direct link to download
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Pakistani man bags record for most clay targets punched in 1 minute. Watch
by Sanya Budhiraja
16 arms, over 1000 bullets seized from house of Odisha’s infamous gangster brothers
by Debabrata Mohanty
Leading pro-China news channel in Taiwan ends broadcasts
by Associated Press | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.