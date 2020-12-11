‘Inspired by Bharathiyar’s vision of empowered women,’ says PM Modi at International Bharati festival

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Tamil poet and writer Subramania Bharati on his 138th birth anniversary as he addressed the International Bharati festival on Friday. Lauding his work as “fearless”, PM Modi said that today’s youth can learn so much from Bharati’s work, “especially being courageous.”

“He (Subramania Bharati) can’t be linked to a single profession or dimension. He was a poet, writer, editor, journalist, social reformer, freedom fighter, humanist and much more. One can only marvel at his work, poems, philosophy and his life,” said PM Modi.

He also said, “Mahakavi Bharathiyar’s definition of progression had a central role for women. One of the most important vision was that of independent and empowered women. He wrote that women should walk with their head held high while looking people in the eye.” “We are inspired by this vision Bharathiyar’s vision of independent and empowered women and we are working to ensure women-led empowerment,” PM Modi added.

“Today, over 15 crore entrepreneurs are funded by schemes like Mudra Yojana. They’re telling they’re self-reliant. Women are becoming part of our armed forces with permanent commissioning. They are telling us the country is in safe hands,” PM Modi also said. “This is an era of Nari Shakti. They’re breaking barriers and making an impact.,” PM Modi said, adding “this is new India’s tribute to Bharati.”

The event, held via video conferencing due to the Covid-19 pandemic this year, was organised as part of the 138th birth anniversary celebration of Subramania Bharati. Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami was also present during the event.

The Bharati Award was instituted in 1994 by Vanavil Cultural Centre. Every year, it is being conferred on eminent persons who have done laudable service in any field of social relevance and thus worked towards the fulfilment of Bharati’s dreams.