PM Modi pays tributes to Major Dhyan Chand on National Sports Day

Major Dhyan Chand’s magic with the hockey stick can never be forgotten, PM Modi tweeted. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid his tributes to Dhyan Chand on the occasion of National Sports Day.

“Today, on #NationalSportsDay, we pay tributes to Major Dhyan Chand, whose magic with the hockey stick can never be forgotten. This is also a day to laud the outstanding support given by the families, coaches and support staff towards the success of our talented athletes,” tweeted PM Modi.

National Sports Day is celebrated every year in India on August 29 since 2012 to commemorate the birth anniversary of hockey legend Dhyan Chand, who won gold medals in Olympics for India in 1928, 1932 and 1936.

“#NationalSportsDay is a day to celebrate the remarkable achievements of all those exemplary sportspersons who have represented India in various sports and made our nation proud. Their tenacity and determination are outstanding,” the PM Modi tweeted.

On this day every year, the nation honours its sporting heroes with recognitions like the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna Award, Dhyan Chand Award and the Dronacharya Award. These are conferred in a special ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.