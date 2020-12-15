Sections
PM Modi pays tributes to Sardar Patel on his death anniversary

PM Modi pays tributes to Sardar Patel on his death anniversary

Patel, a freedom fighter who became India’s first home minister and deputy prime minister, is credited with unifying hundreds of princely states with the Union of India following independence through a mix of persuasion, dialogue and even use of force when required.

Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 08:39 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his death anniversary. (PTI photo)

Paying tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his death anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed him as the “iron man” who laid the foundation of a strong and prosperous India.

The path shown by him will always inspire us to protect the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country, he said in a tweet.



The prime minister has often expressed his deep admiration and respect for him and has been the brain behind the Statue of Unity project in Gujarat, a tribute to Patel who had passed away in 1950.

