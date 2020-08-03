Sections
Home / India News / PM Modi, President Ghani discuss evolving security situation, terrorism in region

PM Modi, President Ghani discuss evolving security situation, terrorism in region

Ghani thanked Modi for timely supply of food and medical assistance to meet Afghanistan’s requirements, according to an official statement.

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 21:11 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Afghanistan President Dr. Mohammad Ashraf Ghani at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. (Mohd Zakir/HT file photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ashraf Ghani on Monday discussed the evolving security situation in the region against the backdrop of a spike in terrorist violence in Afghanistan.

The two leaders had a phone conversation and exchanged greetings on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. Ghani thanked Modi for timely supply of food and medical assistance to meet Afghanistan’s requirements, according to an official statement.

“The two leaders also exchanged views on the evolving security situation in the region and other areas of mutual bilateral interest,” the statement said, adding Modi had reiterated India’s commitment to the Afghan people “in their quest for a peaceful, prosperous and inclusive Afghanistan”.

The phone conversation coincided with a meeting in Kabul between Afghan National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib and Indian ambassador Vinay Kumar.



Kumar spoke of India’s continued help for Afghanistan to counter the Covid-19 pandemic, and Mohib thanked India for its support and affirmed Afghanistan’s “strong commitment to the bilateral partnership”, the Afghan National Security Council said.

The contacts between the two sides came a week after Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi chaired a virtual meeting with his counterparts from Afghanistan, Nepal and Pakistan and called for “four-party cooperation”, including on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Wang also said Kathmandu and Kabul should learn from China-Pakistan cooperation and the four countries should work together to extend CPEC to Afghanistan.

The meeting, held against the backdrop of the China-India border standoff, was viewed warily in New Delhi. India also has serious concerns about the spike in terrorist violence in Afghanistan and the role being played by Pakistan in the Afghan peace process.

Days after a report by a UN expert team monitoring the implementation of sanctions against banned terror groups and individuals said almost 6,500 Pakistani terrorists were present in Afghanistan, acting Afghan interior minister Masoud Andarabi said on Monday that the new leader of the Khorasan unit of Islamic State was a member of the Pakistan-based Haqqani Network.

“Shahab Almahajir, the newly appointed leader of Islamic State of Khorasan Province-ISKP is a Haqani member. Haqani & the Taliban carry out their terrorism on a daily basis across Afg & when their terrorist activities [do] not suit them politically they rebrand it under ISKP,” Andarabi tweeted.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Stricter curbs imposed in Kashmir, markets shut
Aug 03, 2020 21:23 IST
Three-day vedic rituals begin at Ram Janmabhoomi ahead of bhoomi pujan
Aug 03, 2020 21:24 IST
BJP MLA raises Sushant’s death matter in Bihar Assembly, demands CBI probe
Aug 03, 2020 21:22 IST
Pixel 4a smartphone will launch late in India, Google explains why
Aug 03, 2020 21:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.