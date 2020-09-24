PM Modi, President Kovind and others mourn veteran nuclear scientist Sekhar Basu’s demise

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to veteran nuclear scientist Dr Sekhar Basu, who died due to the coronavirus disease.

Dr Basu was the former chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission (AEC).

“Demise of veteran scientist Padma Shri Dr Sekhar Basu is a huge loss to the nation. A former chairman of Atomic Energy Commission, he was a stalwart of nuclear science research & immensely contributed to nuclear powered submarine INS Arihant. Condolences to his family & friends,” President Kovind tweeted, mourning Dr Basu’s demise.

PM Modi said that Dr Basu played a key role in establishing India as a lead country in nuclear science and engineering.

“I join the atomic energy fraternity in grieving the passing away of Dr. Sekhar Basu, a renowned nuclear scientist who played a key role in establishing India as a lead country in nuclear science and engineering. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. Om Shanti,” he tweeted.

The Padma Shri awardee had turned 68 just three days ago. Dr Basu was undergoing treated for Covid-19 at a private hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal.

“Dr Basu was suffering from Covid-19 and other kidney ailments. He died at 4.50 am,” news agency PTI quoted an official of the hospital as saying.

“Grieved to hear about the passing away of veteran nuclear scientist and former Atomic Energy Commission chairman, Dr Sekhar Basu. My condolences to his family and colleagues,” West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted.

Dr Basu, a mechanical engineer, is known for his contribution to India’s atomic energy programme.

Dr Basu is credited for pioneering the extremely complex reactor for India’s first nuclear-powered submarine INS Arihant. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 2014.