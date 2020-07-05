Sections
PM Modi, President Kovind discuss national, international issues at Rashtrapati Bhavan

After the meeting, the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted a picture of President Kovind with PM Modi and posted about the brief meeting.

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 13:32 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

PM Modi, President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday discussed issues of national and international importance at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

This comes after PM Modi’s visit to Ladakh earlier this week wherein he addressed the soldiers after the brutal face-off with China on June 15 which killed 20 Indian army personnel.

 



During the visit, the prime minister on Friday told soldiers that modernisation of the armed forces is a priority and that the spending on border infrastructure has almost tripled.

“Now the spending on border infrastructure in the country has almost tripled. This has also led to speedy development of border areas including construction of bridges and laying of roads,” he said. “One of the biggest advantages of this is that now the goods reach you in a short time. The country is strengthening its armed forces at every level today,” he added.

PM Modi hailed the soldiers for their bravery and courage and said they are serving the country under challenging circumstances.

“Your courage is higher than the heights where you are serving today. When the safety of the country is in your hands, then there is a belief. Not only me, but the entire nation believes in you. We all are proud of you,” he said.

“India is manufacturing modern weapons today. We are bringing modern technology from around the world for the armed forces,” the prime minister stated.

