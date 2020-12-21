PM Modi proposes setting up of library of Buddhist literature in India

Addressing the 6th Indo-Japan Samwad Conference virtually, the PM said that the forum, which was launched five years ago, has done great work in promoting the ideas and ideals of Lord Buddha, especially among the youth. (ANI Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed to create a library dedicated to traditional Buddhist literature and scriptures, adding that India would be happy to host the facility and provide appropriate resources for it.

The library will collect digital copies of all such Buddhist literature from different countries, it will aim to translate them, and make them freely available for all monks and scholars of Buddhism, he said.

“The forum has remained true to its fundamental values of democracy, humanism, non-violence, freedom and tolerance and carries forward our ancient tradition of spiritual and scholarly exchanges,” he said.

Addressing the conference, he said it is time to draw upon our ancient values and keep humanism at the core of our policies. “Discussions on global growth cannot happen only between a few. The table must be bigger. The agenda must be broader. Growth patterns must follow a human-centric approach. And, be in harmony with our surroundings,” PM Modi said.

“In the past, humanity often took the path of confrontation instead of collaboration. From Imperialism to the World Wars. From the arms race to the space race. We had dialogues but they were aimed at pulling others down. Now, let us rise together... We must keep humanism at the core of our policies. We must make harmonious co-existence with nature as the central pillar of our existence,” he added.

Earlier in the day, the PM had tweeted that he would be addressing the conference. “At 9:30 AM, will be speaking at the 6th Indo-Japan Samwad Conference. This forum has grown immensely over the years, contributing to discourses around furthering global peace, harmony and brotherhood,” he had tweeted.