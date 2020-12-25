PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal among others tweet Christmas greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday posted his Christmas greetings on Twitter and said that the life and principles of Christ have given strength to millions across the world.

“Merry Christmas! The life and principles of Lord Christ gives strength to millions across the world. May his path keep showing the way in building a just and inclusive society. May everybody be happy and healthy,” he tweeted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted on the occasion too. “Merry Christmas! May this festival bring peace & harmony to your homes and hearts,” he tweeted.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also wished everyone a merry Christmas and hoped for happiness, peace, prosperity and health in everyone’s life. “Merry Christmas to all. May this Christmas bring happiness, peace, prosperity and health in your life,” he tweeted.

In his tweet wishing everyone a merry Christmas, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal urged everyone to follow coronavirus-appropriate behaviour while participating in festivities. “Warm greetings to all on the joyous occasion of Christmas. May this festival bring happiness, peace, prosperity and health in every one’s life. I appeal to each one of you to strictly adhere to COVID appropriate behaviour including wearing of mask and maintaining social distancing while participating in the festivities ,” he tweeted.

Christmas or the ‘Feast of Nativity’ is celebrated annually on December 25 in commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ. The festival has great religious and cultural significance to billions of Christians. The festival marks the time of the year when families get together and spend a time of joy and warmth.

Since the early 20th Century, the celebration of Christmas has become more secular and family-oriented than religious.