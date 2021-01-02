PM Modi ranks No 1 among global leaders in these challenging times: Nadda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the foundation laying ceremony of Light House Projects across six states through video conferencing, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo )

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been rated highest among global leaders, the BJP’s president JP Nadda said on Saturday citing research by an American firm. According to news agency PTI, Morning Consult has said over 75 per cent people approve of PM Modi while 20 per cent disapprove, putting his net approval rating at 55 per cent. This is higher than any other world leader the firm tracks, it said.

“Our PM has yet again emerged the most popular head of Government for his efficient handling of various issues and management of the COVID-19 crisis,” he said in a tweet.

Nadda asserted that the rating by Morning Consult was a testimony of the Prime Minister’s able leadership and hard work and is a thing of pride for all citizens of the country. “Ever since the Modi-led government came into power, people’s trust in the government and the faith that nation is progressing in the right direction has risen drastically,” he added.

In another post, Nadda hailed Modi as one of the most popular leaders across all regions in India and his acceptance across the globe. “Hon PM @narendramodi ji’s popularity not only rises unabated across all demographic groups & geographic regions of the country and he also gets a thumbs up globally for his dedication to his country. PM Modi ranks Number 1 among all global leaders in this challenging times,” the BJP president tweeted.

In April last year, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had shared findings of the same US research firm, according to which Modi’s popularity was increasing at a rapid rate then. “@PMOIndia leads #IndiaFightsCorona from the front. Consistent high approval ratings for @narendramodi. Nation has confidence in its leadership in an extraordinary situation due to a pandemic,” Sitharaman had tweeted on April 22 along with charts reflecting public opinion based approval ratings of world leaders.

Union home minister Amit Shah had also hailed the Prime Minister for the global praise he was receiving in the backdrop of the Covid-19 fight that Modi led in India. “Truth is self evident! Entire world is praising PM @narendramodi, the way he is handling COVID-19 global pandemic, taking care of Indians and helping the world community in such challenging times. Every Indian is feeling safe and trusts his leadership,” Shah had tweeted on April 23, 2020.