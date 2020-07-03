PM Modi reaches Leh to review security situation, interact with soldiers amid stand-off with China

PM Modi’s visit to the border area is high on symbolism and a morale booster for the troops that are leading the stand-off in Galwan valley and around Pangong lake. (ANI/Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat visited Ladakh on Friday morning on a closely-guarded trip to the Union Territory (UT) that has been at the centre of the stand-off with China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops since early May.

Top government officials had earlier only let it be known that CDS Rawat would visit Ladakh for a review of the tri-services preparedness and a first-hand understanding of the proposed de-escalation and disengagement process at the four stand-off points.

It was only after PM Modi emerged from the plane in Leh that the news of his surprise visit got out.

The PM visited Nimu village, which is one of the forward bases in Ladakh. The Army base is located at an altitude of 1,100 feet and is surrounded by the breathtaking Zanskar mountain range and the fast-flowing Indus river.

The senior Army commanders briefed the PM about the current situation on the red-hot Line of Actual Control (LAC) amid the backdrop of hand-to-hand combat between Indian Army and China’s PLA troops on June 15 in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley that led to the death of 20 Indian soldiers.

PM Modi’s visit to the border area is high on symbolism and a morale booster for the troops that are leading the stand-off in Galwan valley and around Pangong lake.

Officials said that the PM would interact with Indian soldiers and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans during his visit to the forward posts.

The vigil along the LAC has intensified since the stand-off with PLA troops, which have been trying to make incursions at several places.

Though senior Indian and PLA commanders have held several meetings in a bid to initiate a de-escalation and dis-engagement process, the talks have been inconclusive amid hopes of fresh rounds of parleys.

PM Modi had last visited Ladakh in February, 2019, before it was carved out a separate UT on October 31, 2019

Earlier, defence minister Rajnath Singh was slated to visit Ladakh, but his trip was cancelled at the last moment.