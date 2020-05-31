PM Modi reaches out to people to mark 1 year of NDA 2.0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared a document on his official Twitter handle detailing the steps taken by the government for the progress and development of the country. (PTI file photo)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance completed one year of its second term on Saturday, with senior party leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda listing the central government’s “achievements” during the period.

Marking the day, Modi addressed a letter to the citizens of the country, thanking them for their blessings, which he said helped the nation “take historic decisions and progress rapidly in the last one year”.

“In 2019, the people of India voted not merely for continuity but also with a dream— of taking India to new heights. A dream of making India a global leader. The decisions taken in the last one year are directed at fulfilling this dream,” he said in the letter.

Modi also shared a document on his official Twitter handle detailing the steps taken by the government for the progress and development of the country. “Have a look at the Vikas Yatra, that gives glimpses of our collective journey of development, empowerment and service,” Modi tweeted along with the document.

“Responding to this massive support from the people, PM Modi and the government have started delivering on big reforms, big decisions and big ideas from day one,” the document said. “From ensuring a new dawn for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh to historic corporate tax cuts, from empowering farmers and traders with pensions to aiding a peaceful resolution to the Ayodhya issue, Modi 2.0 has begun on a high note,” it said.

Hailing Modi’s leadership, Shah said that with pro-people measures and infrastructure development, the prime minister has not only prepared a blueprint for making a strong “new India” but also a self-reliant one for the country’s “golden future”.

The home minister said that during its tenure, the NDA government corrected many “historic wrongs”.

“I heartily congratulate the country’s popular Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the successful one year of Modi 2.0. It has been full of historic achievements,” Shah tweeted

BJP chief JP Nadda said that in the last one year, their government turned challenges into opportunities and took steps for the holistic development of the country.

“This has been a year of accomplishments and we have also faced unimaginable challenges. The Prime Minister led from the front to give a vision to the country and managed the coronavirus crisis well. Starting from testing facility to developing PPE kits and ventilators in the fight against Covid-19, the country under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership is heading towards indigenous and self-reliant India. A holistic package was also announced by our government,” Nadda said at a press conference.

While crediting Prime Minister Modi with bringing about a “cultural change in the political arena”, Nadda said: “What is right will be implemented and the ‘chalta hai (whatever goes)’ attitude will not be tolerated by the Modi government.”

