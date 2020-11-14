Sections
PM Modi reaches Rajasthan’s Longewala post to celebrate Diwali with soldiers

Border Security Force (BSF) DG Rakesh Asthana, Army Chief General MM Naravane and Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat are also accompanying the PM to Longewala.

Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 10:09 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Earlier in the day, PM Modi tweeted his greeting to the nation and wished for the festival to bring ‘brightness and happiness’ in the lives of people. (ANI file photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Longewala post at Rajasthan border on Saturday morning to celebrate Diwali with soldiers. PM Modi has been spending the day with soldiers since 2014, the year he first became came to power.

Border Security Force (BSF) DG Rakesh Asthana, Army Chief General MM Naravane and Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat are also accompanying the PM.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi tweeted his greeting to the nation and wished for the festival to bring ‘brightness and happiness’ in the lives of people. “Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this festival further brightness and happiness. May everyone be prosperous and healthy,” PM Modi tweeted.

Longewala post is a strategic post on the western border where the first major battle of the 1971 war, ;Battle of Longewala’, was fought.

